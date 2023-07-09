Niger Gov, Bago orders “stop and search” amid insecurity challenge

In an effort to reduce insecurity in the state, Governor of Niger State Hon. Umar Bago has ordered security personnel to conduct stop- and- search operations. The Governor issued the directive as part of his Emirates tour when he paid sallah respect to Alh. Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago, the Emir of Minna, at his palace in Minna, the state capital, DAILY POST reports.

He expressed regret to the Emir for the recent armed robbery that targeted his cashier on Tuesday, and reassured him that his administration was dedicated to maintaining the protection of people’ s lives and property.

” We are on top of the situation, and the offenders will be prosecuted, ” he declared. Additionally, we have issued a directive for stop- and- search operations in the state’ s capital city of Minna and adjacent areas. “

The Governor reaffirmed that young unrest would not be tolerated in the state and issued a warning to the judiciary to stop pardoning offenders and granting them illegal bail.

Bago also stated that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will safely return to their ancestral homes and that the schools that had been closed due to insecurity would be restored.

The Emir of Minna, Alh. Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago, earlier commended the Governor for his efforts to date to ensure the safety of Nigerlites and asked him to be more diligent in adopting initiatives that will make the state a safe haven for all.

He continued by assuring governor Bago of the emirate’ s commitment to the current administration’ s success.

The Niger East Senatorial District’ s Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, the Governor’ s Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Abubakar Usman Jn. Gawu, the Chief of Staff, Alh. Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi, as well as other top government officials and APC chieftains in the state, were all present.

