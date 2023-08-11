Niger: ECOWAS Troops On Standby, Junta Threatens To Kill Deposed Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum

The safety of deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum may not be guaranteed, as the junta that overthrew his government has reportedly vowed to kill him if the Economic Community of West African States attempts to intervene militarily to restore democracy in the francophone country.

ECOWAS Troops, Image credit: The PUNCH

Two Western diplomats confirmed to the Associated Press on Thursday that the junta detailed their secret plot to assassinate the deposed president to a top US diplomat. The threat follows the ECOWAS resolution to deploy troops in Niger in response to the military authorities’ failure to restore democracy despite sanctions imposed by the regional organisation on them and their collaborators.

A Western military officer, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, claimed officials of the junta informed US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat against Bazoum during her visit to the country on Monday. According to the Associated Press, a US official corroborated the report on the condition of anonymity because they were not licenced to speak to the media.

Bazoum is being held hostage at his home after being deposed on July 26. However, speaking after an ECOWAS Heads of State and Government meeting in Abuja on Thursday, ECOWAS President Omar Touray claimed the organisation had authorised the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger following the coup.

