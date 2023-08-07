Niger: ECOWAS leaders meet on Thursday after expiration of deadline

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fixed Thursday, August 10, 2023, to hold another meeting with his West African counterparts to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Republic of Niger.

The coup plotters in Niger were recently given a 7-day deadline to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or face sanctions from ECOWAS.

The Niger junta was likewise threatened by the ECOWAS leaders with potential military action.

However, the junta that appointed General Abdourahamane Tchiani as the nation’s new head of state refused to restore Bazoum and promised to resist foreign pressure.

ECOWAS has set a new meeting to discuss the Niger problem following the passing of the deadline it gave the military regime.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, this organization made an announcement about it.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger. On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the Summit will be held in Abuja.

In an effort to end the crisis in Niger, ECOWAS recently dispatched a powerful mission headed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) to negotiate a cease-fire with the coup leaders in Niger.

“The Political Situation and Recent Developments in Niger will be considered and discussed by the ECOWAS Leaders during the Summit.”

