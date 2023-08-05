Niger: Don’t go into needless war – Bode George warns Tinubu

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, on Friday, warned President Bola Tinubu to think twice before declaring war on the Niger Republic.

In a letter he personally wrote to the President, George issued the caution, advising him to stick to the diplomatic route rather than start a “needless war.”

The PDP leader however cautioned that the Economic Community of West African States would disintegrate as a result of using a military strategy.

He claimed that Nigeria already faces significant difficulties, so adding the Niger Crisis to the mix could not be good for Tinubu’s administration.

We should exercise caution before military invading another nation, he remarked. Don’t begin anything you can’t finish. One of the biggest (land bordering) and poorest countries in the world is Niger. What specifically do we gain if we invade Niger? What? so that others may laud us as a champion of democracy? Do we need that kind of praise from anyone while folks are dying at home?

I was a general till I retired. I am aware of the difficulty of war. Please refrain from compelling Nigerians to fight a never-ending conflict.

He claims that because he does not trust the other countries urging Tinubu to declare war on Niger, Tinubu must exercise caution in his activities.

In Nigeria today, he declared, “There is no food, no money to buy fuel, no light, and no money. Nigerians are suffering greatly and are psychologically stuck. I am unsure about the purpose of our sending a fully equipped military force to the Niger Republic.

When our economy was stronger, he recalled, Nigeria nearly entirely “funded ECOMOG military activities. Given that Mali and Burkina Faso have vowed to side with the Niger Republic, which economy are we going to use to support a complete military intervention in that country?, he questioned.

From: PUNCH

