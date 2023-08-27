Niger Delta Minister hails Edo, Delta on 32nd anniversary

A post on Vanguard’s official website reads that as he joined the administration and residents of the state in commemorating the 32nd anniversary of its founding, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, characterized the socioeconomic links between Edo and Delta States as unbreakable.

Sunday in Abuja, Momoh made this declaration that he hoped the two states’ goals would propel them to greater heights.

The 32nd anniversary of the formation of the Delta and Edo States from the previous Bendel State, he declared, marks a critical turning point in the history of our cherished region.

He further said: “This event is significant because it not only honors our common experience but also exemplifies the strength of our unity and the promise for future growth that it represents.

“The amazing people of Delta and Edo States have my heartfelt greetings and congratulations, on behalf of the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

“We should take this moment to think back on the accomplishments we have made, the difficulties we have faced, and the goals we have for the future of our states.

“We now have the opportunity to control our futures, make the most of our resources, and cultivate our own identities thanks to the foundation of the Delta and Edo States.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of our citizens, we stand as witnesses to the growth and development that have occurred over these years.”

He continued, “I am determined to making sure that the Niger Delta region flourishes and thrives.

“Let’s use this occasion as a call to action to cooperate for our communities’ improvement and a reminder of our shared goal.

“We can expand upon the groundwork laid by our forebears and create a better future for succeeding generations through cooperation, innovation, and a commitment to progress.

“We wish Delta and Edo States a happy 32nd anniversary. May our aspirations lift us to higher heights while maintaining our unwavering togetherness.” He concluded.

classicade (

)