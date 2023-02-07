This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Niger delta can not vote for same party who promised us something and has not done it – Ann Briggs

With less than three weeks until what has been described as the most crucial presidential elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history, Ann Kio-Briggs, a renowned civil rights activist and Niger Delta leader, has come out to share her thoughts on the three candidates considered front runners in the race.

Briggs, who recently declared support for the Labour Party ahead of the polls, said during an interview on News Central TV’s ‘Politics HQ’ a few hours ago that one particular candidate is campaigning as if Nigerians will forget that his party has dealt severe hardship on the people in the past 8 years that it has been in power.

“There are three primary contestants, if you will, who have put themselves up. And, if you look at what has been going on, especially with the way the campaigns have gone on; the insults and the absurd positions that some of them have taken, they have forgotten that we are the electorate and that we are the ones who will vote for them. One of the contenders seemed to have forgotten that we have been through a lot in the last eight years and that we have not forgotten what we have endured.

His desire to continue from where this government has stopped does not sound like any kind of guarantee, shape, or form. It has no significance to us. If we recall what we have been through; the exchange rate of the Pound and Dollar to the Naira, the lack of fuel, the insecurity, the devastation to the Niger Delta region, and the promise to do something about it, and up until now nothing has been done.”

We in the Niger delta since 1999, I did mention that in the beginning of our conversation that I had been on ground, and so every presidential candidate whether they ended up winning the election or did not, has always promised us to clean up the Niger delta which in turn when elected they do not fulfill their promises. I really think that it’s very much as a failure to us, I mean it’s very glaring for us in the Niger delta, if u make promises in the Niger delta and you have not kept any of your promises during your tenure, I simply don’t see how we are expected to come out and vote for you or that same party for the second time unless we are fools.

