Niger Crisis: Tinubu in a Meeting With Abubakar, Touray, Ribadu

In a bid to find a resolution to the ongoing political crisis in the Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu is currently engaging in talks with key stakeholders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to Thisday Live, this important meeting was held at the State House in Abuja and saw the participation of President Tinubu, who serves as the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

Joining him were Dr. Omar Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President; and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, leader of the ECOWAS delegation to the Niger Republic’s military junta.

While the media was not briefed on the specific agenda of the gathering, an inside source disclosed that the primary aim of the meeting was to prevent the escalation of armed conflict amidst the prolonged political crisis in the Niger Republic.

