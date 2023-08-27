Niger Crisis: Tijjaniyya Urges ECOWAS To Opt For Diplomatic Solution

An Islamic group, the International Organization of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, has called on ECOWAS to opt for a diplomatic solution to resolving the leadership crisis in Niger Republic.

According to Daily trust, The advice is contained in an open letter to President Bola Tunibu of Nigeria, who is also the Chairman of the regional body, ECOWAS.

The letter, which was released on Sunday in Abuja, was signed by the Brotherhood’s Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene, and Secretary, Prof. Mustafa Gwadabe.

In order to prevent more misery and economic disruption for the people of Niger and those in Nigeria along the Niger border, the crisis should be addressed with caution and maturity.

“Rather than dragging them into a war, people already face hardships and need compassion,” it declared.

According to Daily trust, The Brotherhood asserts that while military involvement in Niger politics is not a desirable development, using force to reinstall the overthrown government will only create greater chaos.

“In fact, the economic sanctions that were implemented in accordance with ECOWAS’s mandate will cause the average Nigeris considerable pain.

The Tijjaniyya claimed that “these sufferings have a direct impact on the people of the border towns in Nigeria.”

According to the organisation, military participation in the situation will further erode democracy in the sub-region, not strengthen it.

However, the Muslim organisation declared that it was firmly opposed to any military action in the Niger Republic.

It urged Nigerians to keep up their prayers for stability and peace in Nigeria, the Niger Republic, and the surrounding area.

Lukundu (

)