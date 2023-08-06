Niger Crisis: President Tinubu Should Not Weaponise Electricity Supply To Niger Republic – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to Weaponize electricity supply to Niger Republic.

Shehu Sani stated this after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a letter to the upper chamber of the national assembly seeking approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger.

Reacting to the development on his verified Twitter page, Senator Shehu Sani said; “President Tinubu should not weaponise electricity supply to Niger Republic. Nigeria shouldn’t be the vigilante of imperialism in West Africa. The President should be careful not to be the new apprentice of French neo-Colonialism in our subregion.”

He added; “This is a moment we should seize for a new Independent West Africa; beginning with killing the CFA,Cedi and Naira and adopting a common West African Currency.”

