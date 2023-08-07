Niger Crisis: Italy Seeks Extension Of ECOWAS’ Deadline

Italy has asked the Economic Community of West African States to extend the deadline for reinstalling Niger’s overthrown president. According to NAN, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani delivered this advice in an interview on Monday.

“The only way is diplomatic.” “I hope that the Economic Community of West African States’ ultimatum, which expired at midnight last night, will be extended today,” Tajani stated during the interview. Concerns about possible military intervention from the West African regional body prompted Niger to temporarily close its airspace beginning Sunday.

This reaction arose as a result of coup leaders’ refusal to meet the deadline for the release of jailed President Mohammed Bazoum. Prior to this, hundreds of junta supporters gathered at a stadium in Niamey, the capital, to demonstrate their support for the decision to defy foreign pressure to step down by Sunday, following the seizure of power on July 26th.

Source: The PUNCH

