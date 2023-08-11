NEWS

Niger Crisis: If We Don’t Do It, No One Will – Tinubu Declares as ECOWAS Orders Standby Force

According to Dailypost, President Bola Tinubu, has said that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is committed to restore democracy in Niger Republic. He made the statement while delivery his closing remark at the second ECOWAS summit in Abuja.

Top on the agenda was the political impasse in the land-locked country, after the military junta refused to meet the ECOWAS deadline for reinstating President Mohamed Bazoum. After the deliberations, the ECOWAS resolved to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Tinubu said, “We have exhibited great membership, patriotism, dedication and have acknowledged the danger facing our close neighbor, Niger. The outcome of this summit shows that there is still hope. We have reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Niger and the advancement of the entire ECOWAS community.

“We will continue with that. And you know I’ll see from this extraordinary summit, all options are being considered, including the use of force as a last result.

“If we don’t do it, no one will do it. We remain steadfast in our commitment to support Niger in the journey towards a peaceful and stable democracy.”

