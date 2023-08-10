Niger crisis: ECOWAS Heads say all options still on table, including force

The ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have agreed to continue the dialogue option while not dismantling the existing sanctions taken at the last summit.

Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, made this announcement on Thursday in Abuja at the conclusion of the second special meeting on the political situation in the Niger Republic.

He said that additional instructions had been sent to the military leaders in the area to mobilise the standby force as a final resort for restoring President Mohammed Bazoum’s constitutional rule.

“Instruct the President of the Commission to keep an eye on how the sanctions are being applied.”

Direct the Committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to promptly mobilise the entire ECOWAS standby force. According to The Nation.

“Order the ECOWAS standby force’s deployment to the Republic of Niger to reestablish constitutional order.”

Underline its ongoing commitment to the peaceful restoration of constitutional order, he said.

