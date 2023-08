Niger crisis could worsen insecurity in Nigeria, other West African nations, UN warns

The secretary general’s special representative for West Africa, Léonardo Simão, says the Niger crisis could worsen insecurity throughout West Africa if not addressed.

Mr Simão said this while briefing journalists on Tuesday at UN headquarters in New York.

The UN envoy reiterated condemnation of the attempted overthrow of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

He also underscored support for efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore constitutional order and consolidate democratic gains in the country.

“The unfolding crisis, if not addressed, will exacerbate the deteriorating security situation in the region. It will also negatively impact the development and lives of the population in a country where 4.3 million people need humanitarian assistance,” he said, speaking from Accra, Ghana.

He added that “Niger and the region do not need coups d’état. Populations deserve to enjoy peace, democratic governance and prosperity.”

Mr Simão was in Nigeria on Sunday to participate in the ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the crisis, where leaders took “decisive action commensurate with the gravity of the situation.”

The 15-member bloc of West African States issued a communiqué demanding that Niger’s democratically elected president be returned to power within a week.

Failing that, they would “take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order,” including the use of force.

ECOWAS also imposed financial sanctions on Niger and closed air and land borders with the country.

In response, the military governments in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso said using force in Niger would be a “declaration of war,” according to international media reports.

Mr Simão had no comment on their statement but said he would travel to Mali’s capital, Bamako, on Wednesday “so I will have interaction with the authorities and maybe these matters can be raised.”

He said ECOWAS “is trying to give time for a peaceful settlement to take place” and described the situation as “very fluid.”

He added that other diplomatic efforts were also underway, including a visit by the President of Chad, who will meet with some of the “key personalities” in Niger.

“ECOWAS, as far as I understand, is not for use of force. It is for negotiating a settlement of the situation,” Mr Simão said.

The UN envoy expressed hope that military action would not be necessary but stressed that this would solely be the decision of ECOWAS and not the UN.

“What we value, and support is that all means to find a peaceful solution for the problem should be used but recognise also that ECOWAS has the right to take other measures if they feel fit,” Mr Simão said.

Mr Simão was asked if he was concerned about any potential impact the Niger crisis could have on the wider region.

“My concern is that if measures are not taken, or the situation is not reversed, it is very likely the spread of terrorism in the region can increase,” the UN official said. “But no one wants to see regional conflict happening.”

Meanwhile, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over reports of the arrest of several members of the ousted Niger government.

“(He) urgently calls for the strict adherence to Niger’s international human rights obligations and the prompt restoration of constitutional order,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said while speaking on Tuesday in New York.

Mr Haq also said the UN and humanitarian partners were committed to stay and continue to provide vital aid to the most vulnerable segments of the population.

“To ensure the continuation of this crucial assistance, it is imperative that all parties foster a conducive operating environment,” he added.

(NAN)