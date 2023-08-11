Niger coupists threaten to kill President Bazoum amid ECOWAS invasion threat

Niger Republic coupists have vowed to kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum as ECOWAS deploys coalition forces for an immediate invasion of the country.

Citing two Western officials, Associate Press reported Thursday that “Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighbouring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule.”

This warning by the junta, according to AP, was issued shortly before ECOWAS leaders ordered the regional bloc’s standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger at the second extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Niger in Abuja on Thursday.

“We direct the committee of defence staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately,” said ECOWAS president, Omar Alieu Touray, adding that the action would “restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

The Niger military junta has detained Mr Bazoum since his government was toppled on July 26, rebuffing all entreaties and ignoring sanctions and condemnation from ECOWAS and the international communities.

Earlier Thursday, the junta announced forming a new government, naming Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister to lead 21 other ministers.