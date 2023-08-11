NEWS

Niger coupists threaten to kill President Bazoum amid ECOWAS invasion threat

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read

President Mohamed Bazoum and Hadiza Mabrouk

Niger Republic coupists have vowed to kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum as ECOWAS deploys coalition forces for an immediate invasion of the country.

Citing two Western officials, Associate Press reported Thursday that “Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighbouring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule.”

This warning by the junta, according to AP, was issued shortly before ECOWAS leaders ordered the regional bloc’s standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger at the second extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Niger in Abuja on Thursday.

“We direct the committee of defence staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately,” said ECOWAS president, Omar Alieu Touray, adding that the action would “restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

The Niger military junta has detained Mr Bazoum since his government was toppled on July 26, rebuffing all entreaties and ignoring sanctions and condemnation from ECOWAS and the international communities.

Earlier Thursday, the junta announced forming a new government, naming Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister to lead 21 other ministers.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Attractive Lace Gown Styles That Fashionable Mothers Can Rock To Look Stylish.

7 mins ago

NNPP in crisis as chairmen reject NWC’s dissolution of state executive councils

13 mins ago

Hope Uzodimma Reveals The Outcome Of The Meeting Of South East Govs In Enugu (Photos)

18 mins ago

Different Styles Of Native Outfits You Can Rock As A Matured Lady

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button