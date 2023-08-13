Niger Coupists: Nigeria Would Have Been Affected If We Didn’t Take Over

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has said the military take over in his country saved Nigeria of an imminent disaster.

According to Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, Tchiani said this during a meeting that a Nigerian delegation of clerics had with the junta in Niamey, Niger’s capital, on Saturday.

Daily Trust had reported how Islamic scholars who met President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday headed for Niger.

Sheikh Lau quotes Tchiani as saying that the coup was well-intentioned and that it was carried out to “starve off an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria.”

Given that the statement did not appear to have gone into details, it is unclear what the junta head intended.

His assertion, nevertheless, came after the Defence Headquarters said that some individuals were pushing the Nigerian military to seize control.

Daily trust report that, There are conspiracies from various reports to incite personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces to overthrow the current democratic government, according to Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information.

He asserted that the military will continue to carry out its constitutional obligations rather than planning a coup against the current democratic government, stressing that Nigeria’s armed forces would not be diverted.

The senior military officer referred to the reports as “highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional duties.”

Scholars from the country’s major Islamic sects were part of the delegation that travelled to Niger.

They included Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, Rep. Sheikh Ibrahim Bauchi, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan Katsina, Director Daawah, Jamatul izalatul bida waikamatul sunnah, Sheikh Kabiru Gombe, and Dr. Khalid Aliya, Secretary General, Jammatul Nasril Islam.

Others present included Sheikh Ahmad Abdurahman, Sheikh Nasiru Abdul Muhayuid, Director Admin, JIBWIS Jos, Professor Mansur Sokoto, and Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara, Leader of the Khadriya group in Nigeria. Professor Salisu Shehu was the Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Lukundu (

)