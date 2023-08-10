NEWS

Niger coupists form new government; ignore Nigeria’s sanctions, ECOWAS threats

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 329 Less than a minute

Niger Coup plotters

The newly appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, will lead 21 new ministers forming the new government.

The military leaders announced this on national TV on Thursday, two weeks after toppling President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup. 

Though the coup has been condemned globally, with ECOWAS announcing sanctions and threatening to invade the country, the Nigerien putschists have remained defiant. 

ECOWAS holds a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday to deliberate how to restore democracy to Niger.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 329 Less than a minute
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDP Chairmanship: Bukola Saraki: I Will Beat Him, I Am Sure Of That – Segun Sowunmi

12 mins ago

Ladies, Check Out These Trendy Ankara And Lace Fabric Combination Styles You Should Try

13 mins ago

Niger coupist Tchiani detaining Bazoum under ‘deplorable conditions’: UN

18 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Poses With Oseloka Obaze & Other LP Chieftains In New Photos

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button