Niger coupists form new government; ignore Nigeria’s sanctions, ECOWAS threats

The newly appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, will lead 21 new ministers forming the new government.

The military leaders announced this on national TV on Thursday, two weeks after toppling President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup.

Though the coup has been condemned globally, with ECOWAS announcing sanctions and threatening to invade the country, the Nigerien putschists have remained defiant.

ECOWAS holds a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday to deliberate how to restore democracy to Niger.