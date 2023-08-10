NEWS

Niger coupist Tchiani detaining Bazoum under ‘deplorable conditions’: UN

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Bazoum and Niger Republic military leader

Secretary general Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” about the living conditions and safety of detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, says the United Nations.

In a statement, the UN again called for his immediate and unconditional release.

“The secretary general is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger,” said the statement.

It added, “The secretary-general reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the president and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state.”

Mr Guterres is also “alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government.”

He urged the coup leaders in Niger to adhere to “Niger’s international human rights obligations” and release them unconditionally, the spokesperson added.

On July 26, Niger’s presidential guard removed Bazoum from power.

The guard’s commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country’s new leader.

The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country’s borders, brushing aside security agreements with France, the country’s former coloniser.

The coup leaders detained Mr Bazoum and several ministers in his government.

The Bazoum-led Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism said on Wednesday that the rebels were holding the president and his wife in their official residence without electricity, water or fresh food.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDP Chairmanship: Bukola Saraki: I Will Beat Him, I Am Sure Of That – Segun Sowunmi

12 mins ago

Ladies, Check Out These Trendy Ankara And Lace Fabric Combination Styles You Should Try

13 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Poses With Oseloka Obaze & Other LP Chieftains In New Photos

24 mins ago

Heartwarming And Jaw-Dropping Outfits By Regina Daniels Elegant Ladies Can Recreate.

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button