Niger coupist Tchiani detaining Bazoum under ‘deplorable conditions’: UN

Secretary general Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” about the living conditions and safety of detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, says the United Nations.

In a statement, the UN again called for his immediate and unconditional release.

“The secretary general is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger,” said the statement.

It added, “The secretary-general reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the president and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state.”

Mr Guterres is also “alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government.”

He urged the coup leaders in Niger to adhere to “Niger’s international human rights obligations” and release them unconditionally, the spokesperson added.

On July 26, Niger’s presidential guard removed Bazoum from power.

The guard’s commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country’s new leader.

The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country’s borders, brushing aside security agreements with France, the country’s former coloniser.

The coup leaders detained Mr Bazoum and several ministers in his government.

The Bazoum-led Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism said on Wednesday that the rebels were holding the president and his wife in their official residence without electricity, water or fresh food.

(Sputnik/NAN)