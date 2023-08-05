Niger Coup:Do we know the kind of partisan game the West is playing behind the scenes?–Bode George

Chief Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s plans to deploy troops into Niger Republic following a recent military coup there. As Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Tinubu had sought permission from the National Assembly to use military force in Niger after previous mediation efforts failed.

In a letter published by Vanguard, Chief Bode George expressed his fears regarding the safety of Nigerian soldiers involved in an ECOWAS-led invasion of Niger. He pointed out the opposition to such military intervention from countries like Russia and China, and cautioned about potential armed conflicts with other African nations that support Niger.

Chief George urged President Tinubu to consider diplomatic alternatives to resolve the crisis and avoid any possible detrimental consequences for Nigeria. He also questioned the potential impact on the stability of ECOWAS and whether there might be hidden agendas at play involving Western, Russian, Chinese, and other African countries. The presence of uranium in Niger further raised suspicions of Russian involvement.

Will this not cause ECOWAS to fall apart?” he asked. Do we have any idea what kind of partisan game the West, Russia, China, and maybe even some other African countries are playing behind the scenes? Do we have any reason to believe any of them? Before making a decision of such massive proportions, which could result in the destruction of property and the loss of life, shouldn’t Nigeria’s interests be taken into account? Is it true that the presence of uranium in Niger indicates Russian involvement?

In light of these concerns, Chief Bode George emphasized the need for careful deliberation and the thorough consideration of Nigeria’s interests before making any decisions that could result in the loss of life and property.

