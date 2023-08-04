Niger Coup:After 1983 coup Buhari put Shagari in guest house & put Ekwueme in Kirikiri prison–Ulasi

Dan Ulasi, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, disclosed that after the 1983 coup that removed President Shehu Shagari and Vice President Alex Ekwueme from power, Muhammadu Buhari, the new Head of State, accommodated Shagari in a guest house while sending Ekwueme to Kirikiri prison. Ulasi shared this information during an interview with AIT , and he mentioned that Ibrahim Babangida, who succeeded Buhari, later secured Ekwueme’s release.

Ulasi explained that Buhari’s actions were seemingly driven by accusations against Ekwueme regarding his alleged involvement in the National Party of Nigeria’s (NPN) activities. However, during Ekwueme’s time in prison, it was discovered that he had utilized a significant portion of his personal funds to support people’s education, and there was no evidence of any financial misconduct or contract awarding.

In his own words, Ulasi stated, “After the 1983 Coup, what Buhari did is he put Shagari in a guest house and put Ekwueme in the Kirikiri prison in Apapa until Babangida then came and brought him out. He accused Ekwueme of being involved in everything NPN did. They came out to see that the money the man had when he went in, he used more than half of it paying for people’s school fees. He never awarded one contract and he never received a kobo”.

Source: Africa Independent Television

