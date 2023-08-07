Niger Coup : Why Should We Get Involved In All This? This Is Not Our Fight – Femi Fani-Kayode

After President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote to the upper chamber of the national assembly requesting approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in the Niger Republic, Femi Fani-Kayode, the former director of the New Media subcommittee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, responded.

Femi Fani-Kayode responded on his verified Facebook page, writing: “I do not support military governments, and I cannot stand or stomach the way that Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have threatened, insulted, and made fun of our nation and people over the last few days, but one thing is clear: the military regimes in all of those three countries are wildly popular, and the hatred for France in each of them is palpable and irreversible.”

Why should we become engaged in all of this, he continued? This is not our battle, and if we decide to support the oppressors, imperialists, and neo-colonialists of France against the desire of the people of these three independent countries, it might lead to unrest, mutiny, revolt, and even a revolution in our own nation. To the fullest extent possible, avoid this.

He said, “It’s time to calm down and put our weapons down. We must make sure that our newly elected President does not fall into this apparent western scheme and trap. Now is the moment for moderation and wise advice to win out. Now is the moment to put our country’s interests ahead of all others.

Source – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page

