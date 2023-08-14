Niger Coup: Why Should We Be Used To Protect Corrupt Rulers And Puppet Regimes? – Femi Fani-Kayode,

In a statement posted to Twitter, A Nigerian politician, essayist, poet, and lawyer, Femi Fani-Kayode, Stated:

It is awful for our nation, horrible for our people, and bad for our government.

In reference to your statement that the force may be used and deployed in the event of a future coup anywhere in the ECOWAS, I question, Why should Nigeria be the policeman of the West African sub-region?

Why should we be employed to defend frequently duplicitous, tyrannical, and unconstitutional civilian sit-tight rulers and puppet regimes in other regions of West Africa?I can only testify for the legitimacy, integrity, and democratic credentials of the Presidents of Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Liberia among the 15 leaders of the ECOWAS sub-region.

I cannot vouch for ANY of the others, and I have little respect for them.

In any case, don’t we have enough problems of our own?

Let others deal with their internal issues, and let us deal with ours.

Source: Twitter.

This is the link to the tweet.

… On a final note permit me to share the following exchange. On hearing of my stiff opposition to deploying our troops into Niger my dear friend Umaru Farouk offered the following rationalisation to me. He wrote, "the decision to place the troops on standby force is to force… — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 12, 2023

