According to the Executive Director of the Authority newspaper, Chuks Akunna, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abdullahi, and General Abdulsalami saved Nigeria from shame, and 10 billion dollars couldn’t purchase that.

In an interview with AIT broadcast on the Kakaaki program, Chuks Akunna made the remark in response to news of the meeting between General Abdusalami and the Sultan of Sokoto in Niger.

General Abdusalami and the Sultan of Sokoto’s visit to the Niger Republic yesterday was hailed as a success by Chuks Akunna.

Ten billion dollars can’t buy what General Abdusalami and the Sultan of Sokoto done for Nigeria. They prevented Nigeria’s national honor from being severely damaged.

The Sultan of Sokoto and General Abdusalam, he added, arrived back in the country at roughly 2 a.m. today.

According to the report made yesterday by President’s Special Adviser Tajudeen Ajulo, Abdusalami and the Sultan of Sokoto’s journey to Niger is in keeping with Tinubu’s policy, he added.

To paraphrase, “We all know that…we should thank his eminent for helping Tinubu because today is Friday, the ultimatum would have ended on Sunday,” and “imagine if you give somebody an ultimatum and it elapses and you were not able to say jack.”

Check out the video (1:27:35) here.

Adigunlisky (

)