Niger Coup: We may resort to kinetic approach against military junta– President Bola Tinubu

As reported by the Daily Post paper on August 31, 2023, amid escalating political tensions in Gabon, President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the exhaustion of diplomatic avenues before contemplating military intervention in Niger Republic’s military junta situation.

President Tinubu firmly stated that forcibly removing a democratically elected government is entirely unacceptable. He reiterated this stance during a meeting with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, headed by His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the State House in Abuja.

In Tinubu’s words, the alternative of kinetic intervention in Niger Republic had not been jettisoned. He expressed gratitude for His Eminence’s efforts in engaging with Niger Republic, but cautioned that the situation in Gabon has raised concerns about potential copycat actions unless appropriately addressed.

Highlighting the close relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic, President Tinubu underscored the importance of averting conflict. He referred to the devastating consequences witnessed in countries like Ukraine and Sudan and emphasized that avoiding a similar fate requires decisive action.

Recalling Nigeria’s successful transition program under General Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1998, which led to democratic governance, President Tinubu proposed that a similar approach could be effective in Niger if the military authorities show sincerity.

Addressing His Eminence, President Tinubu assured that efforts would persist, urging his continued engagement with Niger Republic. He described the soldiers’ actions as unacceptable and stressed that prompt positive adjustments by the military authorities could lead to a reduction in sanctions, thereby alleting the suffering experienced in Niger.

Switching focus, President Tinubu acknowledged the hardships faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidies. He conveyed confidence that ongoing reforms would rejuvenate the economy, benefiting the majority through enhanced opportunities, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

