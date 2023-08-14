Niger Coup: US Think They Can Manipulate Tinubu Because They Have Sustained His Election – Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

The former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has claimed that as the Chairman of ECOWAS, the United States think they can manipulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because they have done him a favour by sustaining his election which is still under serious controversy in Nigeria.

In the report by Vanguard on Monday August 14, Nwodo said that the U.S. was pushing President Tinubu to declare war on Niger Republic so that they can exploit the resources in Niger Republic.

Speaking about the favour which he claimed the U.S. has done President Tinubu, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the US has frustrated all the efforts of Nigerians to get evidence against President Tinubu in the drug trafficking charges and educational qualifications scandals that have been trailing him.

Nwodo said that these issues originated from the US, but the US has made it difficult to get evidence against Tinubu.

He said – “The US frustrated the efforts of Nigerians who are trying to get evidence against the President in all of these.

“So, they have done him a favour and expect him to do them a favour in return by doing what they want, and they want their uranium which they are exploiting from Niger Republic with cheap labour.

“As the Chairman of ECOWAS, they think they can manipulate him because they have done him favours by sustaining his election that is seriously under controversy in Nigeria… This is certainly Western manipulation,” he said.

