Niger Coup: Uranium Is Sold for More than $200, but France Paid A Tiny Percentage to Niger – Chukwuemeka Ezeife

In the aftermath of the Niger Coup, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chairman of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum and a prominent Nigerian political figure, highlighted a startling revelation: Uranium, a precious commodity, reportedly commanded prices exceeding $200 in the global market. However, Niger, its primary source, received only a minuscule percentage of this value from France.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the former federal permanent secretary and governor of Anambra State, shared his insights on recent events in Niger and the way forward for Nigeria.

Regarding ECOWAS’ stance on the Nigerian Republic coup, Ezeife emphasized that democracy should genuinely serve the people, with the “affairs of the people” at its core. He suggested that ECOWAS should have addressed the challenge of conducting free, fair, and credible elections in the region, proposing the creation of an ECOWAS-wide election body. He cautioned against military intervention in Niger, as interfering in a nation’s internal affairs was not permissible under international norms. He highlighted that previous coups in West Africa did not trigger such responses.

Concerning the path forward for Nigeria, Ezeife underscored the global attention brought by the Niger coup, especially concerning the exploitation of uranium resources. He noted that this coup had raised issues related to colonialism and neo-colonialism. Ezeife called for Nigeria to recognize its unique position in Africa and the world, emphasizing its abundant resources and potential to become a global economic and political powerhouse. He argued that it was Nigeria’s responsibility to elevate the dignity of all black people globally, a duty it had fallen short of due to issues like poverty, banditry, and corruption. The elder statesman lamented the decline from an era when Nigeria’s regions were growing rapidly to the current state of comprehensive corruption and neglect of the people’s welfare.

