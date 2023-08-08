Niger Coup: Tinubu Slams Fresh Sanctions On Niger

Following the military junta’s ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, more sanctions have been imposed on Niger Republic. ECOWAS, led by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, had earlier given the Niger junta seven days to reinstall Bazoum or face sanctions, including possibly military intervention.

The coupists, however, dismissed the ECOWAS menace and pledged to repel any foreign interference on their soil. The military authorities have also broken links with Togo, Nigeria, France, and the United States, as well as shutting down Nigerien airspace indefinitely.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, ECOWAS has called a meeting for Thursday to discuss the situation in the West African country. Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, told State House media on Tuesday that new sanctions had been imposed on persons and organisations linked to Niger Republic’s military regime.

He stated that the penalties would be implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). “I can also report that, following the expiration of the ultimatum’s deadline, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.”

Source: DAILY POST

