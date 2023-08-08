Niger Coup: Tinubu Slams Fresh Sanctions On Niger

In the aftermath of the military junta’s successful removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, the Niger Republic finds itself facing an escalated wave of sanctions. Notably, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the leadership of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, had previously issued a stern ultimatum to the Niger junta, mandating the reinstatement of Bazoum within a week or else confront severe sanctions, potentially even inviting military intervention.

However, the coup orchestrators remained undeterred by the ECOWAS warning, asserting their resolve to fend off any foreign involvement in their territory. Furthermore, the military authorities have severed ties with countries such as Togo, Nigeria, France, and the United States, and additionally, they have taken the measure of indefinitely closing Nigerien airspace.

With the deadline for the ultimatum having lapsed, ECOWAS is now convening a meeting scheduled for Thursday to deliberate on the unfolding crisis within the West African nation. Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson for the presidency, conveyed in a statement to State House media on Tuesday that fresh sanctions have been imposed on individuals and entities associated with the military regime of the Niger Republic.

Ngelale specified that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would execute these sanctions. “In response to the ultimatum’s expiration, it is noteworthy that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has directed the imposition of additional comprehensive financial penalties through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against individuals and entities connected to or implicated in the military junta of the Niger Republic.” This development underscores the deepening tension and complex dynamics in the region as efforts to address the crisis unfold.

Article source: Source: DAILY POST

