Niger Coup: Tinubu Seeks National Assembly’s Approval for Military Action

According to Dailypost, President Bola Tinubu has written a letter to the Nigerian Senate, seeking approval for military intervention and other sanction against the military officers who sized power in the Niger Republic. Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, read the letter during a session in the Upper Chamber on Friday.

In the letter, President Tinubu stated, “Regarding the regrettable political situation in the Niger Republic, which culminated in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS, under my leadership, strongly condemned the coup and made the decision to work towards the reinstatement of the democratically elected government. To restore peace, ECOWAS held a meeting and issued a communique.

“Implementation of a complete border closure with the Niger Republic, coupled with the resumption of border security exercises and cutting off electricity supply to the Niger Republic.

“Coordination of international assistance to facilitate the enforcement of the ECOWAS communique.

“Establishment of a blockade on goods destined for Niger, particularly those originating from Lagos and eastern seaports.

“Launching of awareness campaigns social media to emphasize the importance of these measures to both Nigerian and Nigerien citizens.

“Preparation and deployment of military personnel for potential intervention in order to ensure compliance with the demands of the military regime in Niger, should they persist in their obstinacy.”

Source: Dailypost.

