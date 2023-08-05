Niger Coup: Tinubu Seeking State Of Emergency, Suspension Of Election Tribunal — Timi Frank

A warning has been issued by the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, regarding President Tinubu’s alleged plot to incite war in the Niger Republic.

According to the Leadership paper, he said, “Tinubu intends to use this conflict as an opportunity to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and suspend ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to legitimize his presidency”.

He also accuses the President of selfish motivations, suggesting that he seeks international recognition for his administration by capitalizing on his position as ECOWAS chairman.

However, Frank cautions against leading Nigeria into war with Niger, as it would result in severe long-term political, economic, and social devastation for the country.

He criticizes the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for their failure to promote good governance and deepen democracy within the subregion. He believes they remain silent when presidents unlawfully steal electoral mandates and manipulate constitutional provisions to extend their terms.

He condemns the coup in Niger and supports efforts to restore democratic governance, but rejects Tinubu’s attempts to exploit the situation to overturn the ongoing court process determining the true winner of Nigeria’s presidential election.

Timi Frank calls on Nigerians to dissuade Tinubu from leading the country into an unnecessary war, emphasizing the heavy casualties it would inflict on the armed forces and the additional suffering it would cause alongside the existing threat of Boko Haram, bandits, and other criminal elements.

He questions Tinubu’s motivations, pointing out that former President Muhammadu Buhari never instigated war when coups occurred in neighboring countries during his tenure, suggesting that Tinubu’s desire for self-preservation in office is the driving force behind his warmongering.

