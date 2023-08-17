Niger Coup: Tinubu Gets Support And Solidarity From Central Africa

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the ECCAS’s (the Economic Community of Central African States) display of unity in the face of the ongoing crisis in the Niger Republic.

This statement was made public in Abuja by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale. The Daily Post claims that Tinubu’s speech was made public when he welcomed President Ali Bongo Ondimba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, and the Special Envoy of Hermann Immongault.

On Tuesday, they paid him a visit at the state residence in Abuja and expressed their solidarity and support for the ECOWAS-led efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger.

He expressed his gratitude to President Bongo for supporting and demonstrating his solidarity with our efforts to prevent the situation in Niger from getting worse. Some decent people have expressed their worry.

We are aware that people are wary of any military action, but we are making every effort to keep the sanctions in place and make sure that everything goes according to plan.

I’m pleased that ECCAS is supporting ECOWAS in this matter because interfering with a democratic system of government is against ECOWAS law, the man said.

