Niger Coup: Thousands Of Youths Answer Junta’s Call For Volunteers Ahead Of ECOWAS Military Invasion

According to Vanguard, the supporters of Niger military junta were forced to halt a census of individuals willing to volunteer in defense against any military intervention by the Economic Community of West African, ECOWAS, saying they had being overwhelmed by the large numbers of people.

Photo credit: Vanguard.

It was reported that thousands of youths had massed outside a stadium in Niamey, Niger’s capital – a sign of the strong support in some quarters for the military junta, which defied international pressure after the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Younoussa Hima, co-organiser of the initiative, said, “In all our understanding and calculations, we never thought we could mobilise this large number of people.”

Meanwhile, the West African regional bloc, said that it had agreed on the day for military action if diplomatic effort to resolved the situation in Niger fails.

