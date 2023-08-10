Niger Coup: Though It Was Bad But Bazoum Was Made To Feel The Pains Of The People Of Niger – Ohuegbe

It is no longer news that military junta seized power in Niger Republic and this does not sits well with the ECOWAS states.

Meanwhile, Chuks Ohuegbe, a veteran journalist and public affairs commentator has tackled the overthrown President, Mohammed Bazoum over treatment he received after he was deposed by the soldiers who detained him.

Bazoum, revealed through a text sent to his friend that he was “being kept in isolation and forced to eat dry rice” by the soldiers according to reports gathered by the TRIBUNE.

The ousted Niger Republic President said the text that he was deprived of his fundamental human right and he was not allowed to come in close contact with someone. He also mentioned that he stayed without electricity for a week while in he was in the custody of the military juntas.

Ohuegbe told Africa Independent Television (AIT) while he was on program called ‘Kaakaki” as a guest on Thursday, August 10, 2023, that he condemns the act of the military cuop. However, what Bazoum felt during that period represents the harsh realities of the poor masses in Niger Republic.

Ohuegebe’s word reads; “You see the story of deposed President of the Niger Republic who says he now eats dry rice. He is now feeling what the masses are feeling. These are things we have been talking about. The coup in the Niger Republic is condemnable but it seems the people now have leaders they can relate with. This is what life is all about.”

