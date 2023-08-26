Niger Coup: There’s Been More Bloodshed In Africa As A Result Of War Than From Hunger And Disease- Bish Johnson

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, renowned security expert, Bish Johnson has warned that Africa has seen too much bloodshed resulting from wars, so much so that it cannot afford another one.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program a few hours ago, Bish, who is also a retired Captain in the United States Army, pointed out that pointed out that when it comes to widespread deaths in Africa, wars have wreaked the more havoc across the continent than hunger and disease combined.

Going further, the renowned security expert insisted that it was time for African leaders to start working on how to bring the various armed conflicts in the continent to an end, instead of plotting to start another one in the Niger Republic.

He said; “One war is too much for us to have on this continent. There has been more bloodshed on the African continent as a result of war than diseases and hunger put together. So, starting a new war is not going to be of any benefit to anyone on the continent. I think we should be doing more to wind down the wars that already raging.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 14:38).

