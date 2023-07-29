Niger Coup: There Was A Time Buhari Said He’ll Relocate To Niger Republic And Rest- Shehu Sani

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has brought attention to a statement made by Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, regarding his intention to relocate to the Republic of Niger. This revelation came in the wake of the military takeover that ousted the former president, Muhammed Bazoum, from power. The military personnel carried out the seizure of the government house, sparking widespread discussions and debates.

The PDP chieftain took to his verified Twitter page on Friday to share the statement attributed to Buhari, wherein he expressed his desire to move to Niger Republic after the conclusion of his presidential tenure. Notably, Buhari’s presidency ended on May 29, and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commenced thereafter.

The disclosure of Buhari’s alleged plan to relocate has generated interest and attention, given the sensitive context of the military takeover. It raises questions about the former president’s intentions and adds to the ongoing discussions surrounding the recent political developments in Nigeria.

The military’s intervention in the country’s governance has been a significant point of focus, and Sani’s tweet brings further scrutiny to the situation. People are keen to understand the implications of Buhari’s statement, given the circumstances under which it was recalled and its relevance to the current political climate.

In Shehu Sani’s tweet: “ehh, the Buhari who once said he will relocate to Niger Republic”.

Some may interpret Buhari’s alleged remark as a mere passing comment, while others might perceive it as an indication of the former president’s mindset or intentions after leaving office.

