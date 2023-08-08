NEWS

Niger Coup: “The People Tinubu Is Fighting For Have Their Own Agendas.”- Prof. Usman Yusuf

Recall that the president of ECOWAS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, gave the restoration of civilian power a one-week deadline. The president has been cautioned against taking hasty judgments by Usman Yusuf, professor of hematology-oncology and bone marrow transplantation.

Prof. Usman Yusuf said in an exclusive interview with Arise TV that before declaring war, various issues must be considered. He stated that the people Tinubu is fighting for have their own agendas.

Take note to what he said. “Before any president declares war, he goes home and informs his people of his intentions to go to war.” What are the strategic, financial, security, and political ramifications of war? What is that nation’s self-interest in starting a war? You are going to battle for people who are aware of their own interests. Nigeria and the Niger Republic do not fall under the strategic objectives of France or the United States.

