Niger Coup: Shehu Sani Reacts After Seeing Niger Citizens Stoning Their Fleeing Politicians

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has responded to a video depicting a dramatic incident in the Republic of Niger. The video shows citizens of Niger stoning politicians who were attempting to escape following the takeover of the country by military personnel, ousting ex-president Muhammed Bazoum. This development has attracted significant attention and sparked various reactions from the citizens towards their politicians.

Since the coup that led to the military takeover of the country, the situation has been tense, and the citizens’ resentment towards politicians has become evident. Social media has been flooded with videos and images of citizens looting properties belonging to politicians. Additionally, some citizens have been captured on camera singing praises and showing support for the military’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.

One particular video that has captured the interest of Shehu Sani is the one showing citizens stoning politicians attempting to flee. The video highlights the anger and frustration the citizens feel towards their political leaders, and the more the politicians tried to escape, the more intense the stoning became.

The incident in Niger is indicative of the deep-seated discontent and disillusionment among the population towards their politicians. The military’s intervention seems to have ignited a wave of public outrage against the political class, leading to such acts of violence and public humiliation.

Shehu Sani’s reaction to the video remains to be fully understood, but it underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for political leaders to address the grievances of their people. The images of politicians being stoned and their properties being looted serve as a stark reminder that the citizens’ patience has worn thin, and there is an urgent call for accountability and change in the political landscape of the Republic of Niger.

SOURCE: TWITTER

