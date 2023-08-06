Niger Coup: Senators, Sultan Group Reject Military Action

The Senate and the Java’ATU April Islam (JNI), led by the Sultan of Soto, Muhammad SA’ad Abubakar, questioned the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWS), Bola Tinubu, and other regional leaders to tread with caution in addressing the political quagmire in the Republic of Niger following the overthrow of the democratically elected government of Mohamed Barium.

The Senate yesterday condemned the coup in Niger but urged ECOWS and its leaders to pursue policies and diplomatic options to break it the political impasse.

Tinubu wrote to the Senate on Friday, threatening a coup in a neighboring country and proposing military action and other sanctions against the ECOWS juntas.

The Senate and JNI announced their positions after a seven-day ultimatum West African leaders had given the military in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Barium, although analysts said both sides had important decisions to make.

On Sunday, the regional bloc said the junta had a week to restore constitutional order or face possible use of force.

Fines have already been imposed, Nigeria’s electricity supply and borders have been cut, preventing goods from arriving and the landlocked country losing access to ports.

Source; Vanguard paper

Wonderinfo (

)