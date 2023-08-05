Niger coup: Senate rejects military action, cautions ECOWAS, Tinubu

According to Vanguard The Senate has asked the President of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and other leaders in the region to tread lightly in the political quagmire of the Republic of Nigeria.

After Rising for almost two hours in a closed session to discuss a letter written by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate on Friday on the decisions of the regional body, the Senate asked ECOWAS to strengthen political and diplomatic options and other means to resolve the problem. Niger Republic Political Compass

The Senate fully condemned the coup in Niger but commended the President, President Bola Tinubu, and other ECOWAS Heads of State for their quick response and views on the unfortunate development in the Republic of Nigeria.

Reading After the meeting, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said, “The Senate acknowledges that President Tinubu in his correspondence did not seek the approval of this Senate for war as wrongly suggested in some quarters.

“Rather, Mr. President expressed his desire to respectfully request the support of the National Assembly for the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions contained in the aforementioned communiqué.”” The Senate calls on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the President of ECOWAS to encourage other ECOWAS leaders to strengthen political and diplomatic options and other means to resolve the political compass of the Republic of Nigeria.

“The National Assembly, under the leadership of ECOWAS President Tinubu, will resolve the political situation in Niger and return the country to democratic governance in the near future.

“The leadership of the Senate is enjoined to continue to work with the President and the Commander-in-Chief on behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly to best resolve the issue, bearing in mind the cordial relationship between Nigerians and Niger that has prevailed so far.

“Finally, the Senate urges the ECOWAS Parliament to condemn this coup and come up with solutions to solve this compass as soon as possible.”

Source; The Vanguard paper Online

