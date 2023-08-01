Niger Coup: Sani Reacts After Seeing Video Of Some Foreigners Leaving Niger Republic

Kaduna’s former PDP lawmaker has spoken out after viewing footage of Europeans fleeing the country of Niger.

You may recall that Muhammed Bazoum, the president, was deposed by the military.

However, the country is presently being governed by a military regime. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also weighed in on the subject, giving the coupists a week to reinstate the deposed president or face international condemnation.

The ex-lawmaker has been watching the footage of some of the foreigners leaving the nation.

The footage showed a queue of tourists waiting to be picked up by a vehicle that would take them to their destination.

After uploading the video, Sani said, “Some Westerners leaving Niger Republic back to their country” on his verified Twitter account.

A few of them are pictured below.

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information and also consider following me on social media.

Trustnews1 (

)