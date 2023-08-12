Niger coup: Russia warns Ecowas not to take military action

Russia has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against resorting to military action in the Niger Republic, expressing apprehension that such a move could further disrupt the stability of the region.

According to the Cable, during a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, leaders from ECOWAS member states reached a consensus to deploy a “standby force” in an attempt to reestablish constitutional democracy in Niger and reinstate the deposed President, Mohamed Bazoum.

President Bola Tinubu, who serves as the chairperson of ECOWAS, conveyed during the summit that they were considering all options, including employing force as a last measure. However, Russia opposes a military resolution to the crisis, fearing that it could lead to a long-lasting conflict.

The Russian foreign ministry stated, “We firmly believe that employing military means to resolve the crisis in Niger might result in an extended clash within the African nation, thereby significantly destabilizing the overall situation in the Sahara-Sahel region.”

Russia has not officially endorsed the leaders of the coup. Nevertheless, on Friday, some supporters of the Niger junta were observed brandishing Russian flags while protesting near the Niamey capital, adjacent to a French military base.

A number of them chanted slogans such as “Down with France, down with ECOWAS.” Both France and the US maintain military bases in Niger, employing them as launchpads for operations against insurgent forces in the broader region.

Growing concerns surround the well-being of President Bazoum, who has remained in custody since the military seized power on July 26.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s (EU) foreign policy chief, reported that Bazoum and his family had been deprived of essentials like food, electricity, and medical care for several days.

United Nations (UN) rights commissioner Volker Turk also conveyed credible reports indicating that the conditions of Bazoum’s detention could potentially constitute inhuman and degrading treatment.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) noted that Bazoum revealed this week that he and his family were enduring treatment that was “inhumane and brutal.” Bazoum disclosed, “My son is unwell, suffering from a critical heart condition, and requires urgent medical attention,” according to HRW’s statement.

