Niger Coup: Reactions Trail The Statement Of Peter Obi’s Aide Saying War Is Not An Investment

There have been various responses following a tweet made by Oseloka H Obaze, Peter Obi’s aide, on his official Twitter account regarding war not being a profitable endeavor. Oseloka H Obaze has reiterated that war is not beneficial because it does not yield any returns. In a post shared on Saturday, he explicitly stated, “War is not an investment.”

The recent military coup in Niger Republic has garnered significant attention worldwide, prompting discussions on the topic of war. It is well-known that the Economic Community Of West Africa State (ECOWAS) had previously instructed the military Junta in Niger Republic to reinstate President Muhammed Bazoum, but this directive was disregarded.

In response, ECOWAS deployed its standby troops to the country, causing anxiety among citizens. This decision by the African Union has sparked numerous comments from Nigerians, who are concerned about the potential consequences.

Overall, the tweet made by Oseloka H Obaze regarding war not being an investment has generated various reactions. The recent military takeover in Niger Republic and the subsequent actions taken by ECOWAS have further fueled discussions and raised apprehension among Nigerians.

See reactions from social media users below

