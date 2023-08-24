Niger coup: Reactions as Tinubu says He is holding back ECOWAS from coming hard on junta leaders

According to Daily Post paper, President Bola Tinubu revealed that he has been restraining fellow leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) from taking action against the military junta in Niger Republic. During a meeting with a group of Islamic scholars, the Nigerian President emphasized the need for swift progress in their ongoing discussions with the junta to avoid facing the consequences from ECOWAS.

Remember that the Ulamas were previously involved in discussions with the military junta in order to help restore constitutional democratic governance in Niger Republic.

On Thursday, a delegation led by Sheikh Bala Lau visited the Villa and provided President Tinubu with a detailed briefing on their interactions with the Niger junta.

This briefing came after the Ulamas’ two most recent visits to Niger Republic.

According to the Islamic leaders, the military junta is willing to engage in further dialogue with ECOWAS as they take more steps to prevent armed conflict. The Niger military council officials have also shown a more detailed acceptance of the ECOWAS position.

In response to the Ulamas’ delegation, President Tinubu emphasized that he is actively working towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis, despite pressure from more aggressive individuals advocating for faster intervention.

“I am managing a very serious situation. If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS,” he disclosed.

Addressing the urgency of the situation, the president added: “‘Even this morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulamas and I will get back to you.”

President Tinubu informed the Islamic delegation that it is crucial to hold the military junta responsible for endangering the entire population of Niger Republic.

”They cannot use the gun given to them to protect the sovereignty of the country and turn it against the people of the country,” he said.

