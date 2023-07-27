Niger Coup: Reactions As Citizens Were Seen Looting Properties Of Fleeing Politicians After Takeover

Several photographs circulating online depict citizens of Niger Republic engaging in looting activities targeting properties owned by politicians who have fled the country following the report of a military takeover. The news of this military intervention has sparked global reactions and raised concerns worldwide.

The situation unfolded when Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, accompanied by a group of apparent soldiers, publicly declared their intention to take control of the nation’s affairs. In a viral video, Abdramane asserted that they were acting to put an end to President Muhammed Bazoum’s regime, citing the nation’s deteriorating security conditions and poor governance in economic and social matters as compelling reasons for their intervention.

The aftermath of the takeover saw some citizens taking matters into their own hands, pursuing politicians and seizing their properties as they sought refuge elsewhere. The images of looting have captured the attention of the international community, adding to the complexity of the unfolding situation in Niger Republic.

The looting incidents, along with the military takeover and the flight of politicians, have become significant points of interest and concern in the ongoing situation. The global community continues to closely monitor developments and assess the implications of these events on the nation’s stability and future.

See some images of citizens looting the properties of politicians who have fled for their lives.

