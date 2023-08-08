NEWS

Niger Coup: Putin Thought The Russia-Ukraine War Would Be A 1-Week Issue, But Look At It Now — Bode George

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Bode George

A former deputy chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Bode George, has recently urged President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have a rethink before engaging in a war with Niger. He alleged that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, thought the Russia-Ukraine war would have lasted for just one week, but it’s still ongoing.

It will be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who happens to be the chairman of ECOWAS, has called for military action against the coup plotters in Niger.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Arise , when I was teaching at the National War College, I said that before you consider going to war, consider the national interest of the country; anything that falls out of that is not a major concern to you. But if anyone infringes on your national interest, then you can go to war.

And learning from the ECOMOG experience, how can we now go to Niger again? What do we have as a benefit from fighting against Niger? My appeal is that the ECOWAS Heads of States should be more careful before taking their action. Today, look at the Ukraine versus Russia war. Putin thought it would be a one-week issue and everything would be over, but it’s been over a year now, they are still fighting, and innocent people are dying. War is not a tea party, and it is better to judge war than fight it. I’m talking from Experience.”

Click HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO at 3:00.

Dhanielblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Expresses Concerns Over Ministerial Nominee’s Arrogance, Extremism and Power Intoxication

30 seconds ago

Crisis Looms as Nigerian Senate President Akpabio Creates New Committees In Violation Of Senate Rules

9 mins ago

‘Between 1999 Till Date, Edo North has Produced Governors & Dep Governors For 24 Years’ -Olu Martins

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Committee On Tax Reforms, Putin meets Ibrahim Traore

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button