Niger Coup: Putin Thought His War With Ukraine Will Take 1 Week, It Has Lasted Over 1 Year – Bode George

As a potential military invasion of the Niger Republic continues to occupy the front burner of public discourse, elder statesman, and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has urged the leaders of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) to learn from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on how unpredictable a military invasion can be.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, August 8, Chief George, who was a former military governor of Ondo State, warned that Russian President, Vladimir Putin had projected that the war against his neighboring country, Ukraine was only going to last for a week, only to see it stretch for over a year, with many casualties.

He said; “My appeal is that the ECOWAS Heads of State should be more careful. Look at the Ukraine versus Russia war today. Putin thought his war would last for only one week and it would be over. But we are over a year now and people are dying. Innocent people are dying. War is not a tea party. It is better to dialogue than to go to war.

I am talking from experience. I am also talking based on the fact that Niger is not the only country in the entire geo-political belt of francophone countries that has a military administration. There’s Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, and then Niger. Then there’s Chad, and Sudan. So, these countries take you from the West Atlantic Sea all the way to the Red Sea. They are right across the whole belt of West Africa and in the middle of the Sahara. So why pick on only Niger Republic?”

