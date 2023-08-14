Niger Coup: Prophet Iginla Publicly States His Stance On President Tinubu’s Proposed Military Agenda

While addressing his members a YouTube video, Prophet Joshua Iginla, the Spiritual Head of the Champions Royal Assembly, publicly aired his position on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed military intervention in Niger. The prophet urged for an alternative approach, cautioning that the repercussions of employing force could lead to unsettling outcomes in Nigeria, as per the divine revelation he received. He emphasized that unfavorable consequences might arise if Tinubu chooses to act forcefully.

Prophet Joshua Iginla: “I want to publicly say this here. I know Bola Tinubu mean well for ECOWAS & Africa at large but he should look inward and put his energy on the projects of Nigeria. It will be dangerous if he uses force on Niger Republic at this time of their military coup. What God showed me will happen in Nigeria if Tinubu uses force on Niger is not good. Let’s not force a dead baby to regenerate from another dimension. I condemn the coup, but our president should look another way or else, things may fall apart”.

Video description: watch from (4 hours, 37 minutes, 36 seconds)

