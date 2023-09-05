Niger Coup: President Tinubu Reveals Number of Months he Wants Military Junta to Remain in Power

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally bowed to pressure from the international community and agreed to a timeline for the return of civilian rule in Niger Republic following the coup in the country.

According to The Premium Times reports, President Tinubu during his meeting with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), hinted at supporting a nine-month transition period in Niger Republic.

The presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, in a press release, said:

“President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, under General Abdulsalami Abubakar, instituted a nine-month transition programme in 1998, and it proved very successful, leading the country into a new era of democratic governance.”

Tinubu said he saw no reason why the General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) model could not be replicated in the Niger Republic if the coup leaders were sincere.

Recall that General Abdourahamne Tchiani, the leader of the Niger presidential guard, ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on Saturday, July 26, and kept him under house arrest.

The development has attracted criticism from the West African bloc and foreign countries, including the United States and France. It has also been debated among the European Union community.

The ECOWAS has appealed to the military junta to relinquish power to the democratic government, adding that it would not hesitate to use force should it not heed its call.

Instead, General Tchiani proposed a three-year interval for his regime to surrender power to civilian rule.

