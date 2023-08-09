Niger Coup: Porosity Of Our Borders Makes Us Susceptible To Unavoidable Attacks – Kenneth Odidika

Amid the ongoing faceoff between members of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, renowned legal practitioner, and public affairs commentator, Kenneth Odidika has warned that any act of undue aggression against the french-speaking country could hurt Nigeria’s national security.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Wednesday, August 9, Odidika pointed out that Nigeria must tread carefully in dishing out sanctions on its neighbor because the nation’s borders are still very porous and susceptible to attack from foreign elements.

Going further, the renowned lawyer insisted that Nigeria must take steps in getting to the root of the coup in Niger and work out ways to address it without the use of armed forces.

He said; “The way the Tinubu administration is going about the issue at this time, it gives the impression that it is Nigeria that is moving against the current government of Niger Republic. Because whether we accept it or not, there is a government in Niger. How that government came about, and whether we like it, are two different issues altogether.

Now, given the porosity of our borders, it makes us susceptible to easily unavoidable attacks. So, we do not need to be unduly antagonistic, we just need to find out why what happened, happened, and how to go on to address it in such a manner that takes into consideration, the welfare of Nigerians.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 4:11).

