Niger Coup Plotters Asked Us To Convey Their Apology To The People Of Nigeria” -Sheikh Ahmad

Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad, the National Missioner for the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, revealed that the Niger military junta offered an apology to the Nigerian government and citizens for their handling of the previous delegation dispatched by ECOWAS.

During an interview in a video (4:25 Minutes) on TVC , Sheikh Ahmad disclosed that the initial topic of discussion in the meeting was the junta’s expression of regret towards the Nigerian government and people regarding their treatment of a prior delegation sent by ECOWAS. The junta recognized that by not initially opting for diplomatic channels, they had not expected fair treatment from the delegation. They acknowledged that imposing sanctions and disconnecting Nigeria’s electricity supply were hasty actions that sparked anger.

According to Sheikh Ahmad, the junta admitted that this approach was a mistake and expressed remorse for it. They requested that their apology be conveyed to the Nigerian government and its people.

