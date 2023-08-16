NEWS

Niger Coup Plotters Asked Us To Convey Their Apology To People Of Nigeria – Sheikh Ahmad

According to Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad, National Missioner for the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, the Niger military junta apologised to the Nigerian government and people for how they handled the prior team sent by ECOWAS.

The first thing that was mentioned at that meeting, according to Sheikh Ahmad who appeared in an interview on TVC , was for them to apologise to the government and people of Nigeria for the manner they handled a previous delegation that was sent by ECOWAS. They said that since the diplomatic option wasn’t the first to be considered, they didn’t think the delegation would treat them fairly. The first thing was that they imposed sanctions on them and cut off Nigeria’s source of electricity, which caused them to get irate.

Sheikh Ahmad said, “With the benefit of hindsight, they realised that was a mistake and that was not the right approach and they were sorry for it and they asked us to convey their apology to the government and people of Nigeria.”

